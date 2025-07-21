Clipse's LET GOD SORT EM OUT Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard's Independent Albums Chart Via Roc Nation Distribution

The Iconic Duo's First Independent Album Sold 118,000 Equivalent Album Units in First Week

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clipse 's "LET GOD SORT EM OUT" album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart via Roc Nation Distribution, marking a significant milestone for Pusha T and Malice 's first fully independent album release and first full-length album in 16 years.

"LET GOD SORT EM OUT" sold 118,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release and it also reached No. 1 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart, No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart and debuted at No. 4 overall on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the group's best first week since their debut album, Lord Willin', peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in 2002.

The achievements underscore Roc Nation Distribution's longstanding commitment to empowering its artists with full creative control while providing them with resources to distribute music effectively and efficiently.

"This successful first week is a testament to Clipse's unwavering commitment to authenticity and proof that you always win when betting on yourself," Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said. "I'm proud to congratulate them on this accomplishment and, above all, owning the full masters to this classic album."

"This No. 1 independent album is more than a chart position – it's a victory for pure artistry and fearless independence," Clipse manager Steven Victor said. "Pusha and Malice have never compromised their vision and this moment proves that staying true to your art in its purest form can resonate on the highest level. As their manager, I couldn't be prouder to stand beside artists who fight for their freedom and always lead with integrity. The future is bright. With Roc Nation, we hope to inspire a new generation to do the same."

The critically-acclaimed album was executive produced by Pharrell Williams and featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Nas, John Legend, The-Dream, Ab-Liva, Stove God Cooks and more.

Rolling Stone's 4-star review proclaimed the album as "brilliant," the Guardian's Five-star review hailed it as "one of the albums of the year," and Stereogum called it "a statement of the highest order," a "real-deal event" and "a reclamation of legacy." In a recent cover story about Clipse, GQ proclaimed "The Thornton brothers have set their intentions from the jump with an album title that promises to Let God Sort Em Out...killing all the competition by putting their bid in for Rap Album of the Year."

The new album comes as the duo prepare to embark on their "Let God Sort Em Out Tour," which is set to start on Aug. 3 in Boston. The tour will feature stops in major markets such as New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago and many more, including Pusha T and Malice's hometown of Virginia Beach, VA. Tickets are on sale now at letgodsortemout .

SOURCE Roc Nation Distribution

