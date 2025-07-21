Introducing Alvenco Advisory: Guiding Strategic Investment in Namibia's Energy Future

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 21, 2025/APO Group/ --

With Namibia set to start oil production by 2029, the country is witnessing a surge in global investments across its exploration and production landscape. From global energy majors to leading independents to regional energy companies and financiers, energy firms are ramping up their investments in what is poised to become the next major African producer. As international investors navigate Namibia's evolving energy and mining industries, the newly-launched Alvenco Advisory will support companies as they expand their presence across the southern African country.

Spearheaded by Namibia's former-Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo, Alvenco Advisory represents the partner of choice for global companies seeking to make forays into Namibia. As a strategic advisory firm, Alvenco Advisory is committed to shaping investments that are profitable, inclusive and sustainable. The company will work closely with government stakeholders and global companies, aligning closely with the country's energy goals by offering policy and regulatory support, strong alignment with national priorities, local stakeholder engagement and ESG focus as well as strategies for shared value and long-term returns. As Namibia embarks on its next chapter of energy development Alvenco Advisory has emerged as a strong partner for global investors.

The launch of Alvenco Advisory comes as Namibia accelerates the development of offshore oil and gas discoveries made in the Orange Basin. TotalEnergies targets a final investment decision for its Venus discovery in 2026, with first oil expected in 2029. Galp is making progress with the development of the Mopane field following a string of positive results at exploration wells drilled in 2024 and 2025. The latest of these – the Mopane 3S well – revealed the presence of light oil and gas condensate. On the exploration front, Rhino Resources is making strides towards field development following a discovery at the Capricornus-1X well in April 2025 and the confirmation of a hydrocarbon reservoir at the Sagittarius-1X well in February 2025. Halliburton is set to drill two exploration wells at Block 2914 in PEL 85 while Stamper Oil & Gas Corp is also pursuing exploration projects in the Orange and Lüderitz Basins. Chevron is spearheading exploration in the Walvis Basin following its acquisition of an 80% stake in Blocks 2112B and 2212A. These investments seek to unlock a new hydrocarbon province in southern Africa.

Namibia's energy transformation comes not only from its oil and gas industry but its bold steps into green hydrogen. The country seeks to reach green hydrogen volumes of between 10-15 million tons per annum by 2050 and is working closely with global partners to achieve this goal. Major projects include the country's flagship $10 billion flagship Hyphen Hydrogen Energy project – targeting 350,000 tons of green hydrogen annually - and the Daures Green Hydrogen Village – targeting 700,000 tons per annum after 2032. In addition to Hyphen, Namibia is already producing hydrogen from the Hylron Oshivela Project. The project started operations in March 2025, producing green hydrogen using 12 MW of electrolyzer capacity. Meanwhile, a partnership between the European Union and Namibia – forged in early 2025 – is set to drive up to $12 billion in European private investments into the country in support of its green hydrogen goals. As this investment flows into Namibia, Alvenco Advisory stands ready to support companies as they navigate policy, national priorities and local stakeholder engagement.

“Namibia is on the cusp of extraordinary change. With major oil discoveries and bold steps into green hydrogen, we have a unique opportunity and responsibility to ensure that our natural resources uplift all Namibians. Alvenco Advisory will not only support global investors in Namibia, but ensure their investments unlock tangible opportunities for the people of Namibia. At Alvenco Advisory, we are committed to driving inclusive and sustainable projects. We are here to align the goals of governments and investing companies – if you're investing in Namibia or thinking about it let's talk,” states Alweendo.

Alweendo has held various positions in Namibia, including Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Director General of the National Planning Commission and Minister in Charge of the National Planning Commission. In 2018, he was appointed Minister of Mines and Energy. His term ended in 2025. In this role, he oversaw all of the country's major oil discoveries, and since these milestones, has maintained investor confidence through competitive policies, engagement with international operators and flexible investment structures. This laid the foundation for future growth across the market, setting the country up for continued success in the oil, gas and broader energy sectors.

