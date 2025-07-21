'Jassi Bhai Will Play': Siraj Confirms Bumrah's Participation In Fourth Test

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, July 21 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Siraj has confirmed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play the fourth Test in Manchester starting on Wednesday, putting rest to all the speculation regarding the latter's participation in the do-or-die encounter.

The news comes as a great relief for the Indian supporters who were left sad with the dual injuries to pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, forcing the Indian camp to call in Anshul Kamboj as cover.

With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, attention was naturally turned to Bumrah, who is being carefully managed and set to feature in only three of the Tests. Having already played in the first and third Tests - both ending in defeats for India - Bumrah is now expected to return for the crucial fourth Test.

"Jassi bhai will play as far as I know," Siraj said in the press conference on Monday.

"Akash Deep has a groin issue, he bowled today and now physios will see. Combination is changing but we need to bowl in good areas. Plan is simple - stick to good areas," he added on his fellow pacer.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a left knee injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday.

Nitish, who missed the first Test but played in the second and third, will fly back home. The all-rounder had a quiet outing in Birmingham before making key contributions at Lord's, both with bat and ball. His absence could open the door for Shardul Thakur, who played the first Test, to return.

Adding to India's woes, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.