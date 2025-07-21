Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan’s road accident claims life of ten, harming others

2025-07-21 08:35:29
(MENAFN) At least 10 people lost their lives and more than 60 were injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Sunday, according to police reports.

In one incident in Thatta district, a bus carrying picnickers overturned due to over-speeding, resulting in six fatalities and more than 20 injuries, local police told a news agency.

In a separate crash, a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Mansehra overturned on the National Highway in Khairpur district, killing four people and injuring 40 others. Victims included women and children.

Authorities are investigating the causes of both accidents as road safety concerns continue to rise across the country.

