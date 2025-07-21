403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan’s road accident claims life of ten, harming others
(MENAFN) At least 10 people lost their lives and more than 60 were injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Sunday, according to police reports.
In one incident in Thatta district, a bus carrying picnickers overturned due to over-speeding, resulting in six fatalities and more than 20 injuries, local police told a news agency.
In a separate crash, a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Mansehra overturned on the National Highway in Khairpur district, killing four people and injuring 40 others. Victims included women and children.
Authorities are investigating the causes of both accidents as road safety concerns continue to rise across the country.
In one incident in Thatta district, a bus carrying picnickers overturned due to over-speeding, resulting in six fatalities and more than 20 injuries, local police told a news agency.
In a separate crash, a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Mansehra overturned on the National Highway in Khairpur district, killing four people and injuring 40 others. Victims included women and children.
Authorities are investigating the causes of both accidents as road safety concerns continue to rise across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment