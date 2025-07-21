Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Top Russian Navy commander murdered in Kursk Region

2025-07-21 07:11:50
(MENAFN) Major General Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, has been killed while serving in Russia’s Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The news was first shared by Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, who offered condolences to Gudkov’s family and to the families of other soldiers reportedly killed in a Ukrainian missile strike targeting a marines’ field headquarters.

“He was a determined and dedicated warrior who couldn’t imagine his life outside of the navy,” Kozhemyako said on Telegram. He noted that despite Gudkov’s high-ranking position, he continued to visit marine units personally.

Gudkov was appointed deputy navy commander in March this year and previously commanded the Pacific Fleet’s 155th Marine Brigade. In 2023, he was named a Hero of Russia for his bravery and leadership, particularly during operations to repel Ukrainian incursions into Russia’s Kursk Region.

According to Argumenty i Fakty, citing unofficial sources, Gudkov died on Wednesday during a Ukrainian missile strike on a forward marine headquarters in the area.

