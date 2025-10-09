In Panama The 2025-2026 Cruise Season Begins

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) This transit is part of a 22-day voyage from Seattle, Washington, and will be the first of more than 195 transits scheduled for this season. According to Albano G. Aguilar, a market analysis specialist, a slight decrease in the number of transits is projected, due to cost optimization strategies by the main shipping companies Global passenger demand is expected to grow by 5% and the global fleet will increase to 475 vessels by 2026. During this season, companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean Cruises will continue to offer full and partial transits of the Canal.

The Panama Canal also celebrated a historic milestone: more than one million visitors during the fiscal year, with special recognition for José González, the first Panamanian to reach this milestone. The visitor centers at Miraflores, Agua Clara, and the new Gatún observation deck allow tourists and residents to enjoy unique views of the locks and learn about the Canal's importance to global trade. Admission is free for children under 18, promoting family tourism and education about the interoceanic waterway.