Singapore Launches New Standard To Cut Data Centre IT Energy Use By 30 Per Cent

MENAFN - IANS) Singapore, Aug 22 (IANS) Singapore has launched a new standard to help data centre operators and users deploy energy-efficient Information Technology (IT) equipment, aiming to reduce IT energy consumption in data centres by at least 30 per cent, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced Friday.

The standard, SS 715:2025: Energy Efficiency of Data Centre IT Equipment, guides users in selecting IT equipment that meets international energy efficiency benchmarks. It also promotes best practices such as workload consolidation and virtualization to improve equipment utilisation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The standard also specifies that IT equipment must be capable of operating safely at temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius.

Data center users can also apply for the IMDA's grant to upgrade their equipment in line with the new standard.

In a typical data center, IT equipment accounts for around 60 per cent of total energy use. With the rising adoption of artificial intelligence, energy demand from data centers is expected to increase further, the IMDA noted.

Earlier this month, Singapore announced a comprehensive review of its long-term economic strategy, forming a high-level group comprising five specialised committees, to strengthen the country's economic relevance amid global structural shifts such as geopolitical realignments and technological disruption, which continue to reshape the global economy and regional dynamics.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong unveiled the initiative, dubbed the Economic Strategy Review, saying that it will build upon insights from past economic reviews while embracing new ideas and approaches.

He noted that Singapore must stay agile, forward-looking, and inclusive to continue thriving in an increasingly complex world.

The review will involve extensive consultations with businesses, workers, and other key stakeholders in the coming months. Government agencies, trade associations, and civil society groups are also expected to participate actively. The five committees are expected to release a report with their recommendations by mid-2026, offering a strategic blueprint for long-term resilience and growth.

This initiative is also part of the broader Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, chaired by Gan and established in April to help businesses and workers adapt to emerging uncertainties arising from US tariffs. The taskforce aims to anticipate global risks while equipping the local economy with tools for transformation.

The committees will focus on five key strategic areas. These include strengthening Singapore's global competitiveness by refreshing its comparative advantages, and harnessing technology and innovation to drive broad-based growth and capture emerging opportunities in digital, green, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

At the same time, the review will explore ways to foster a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports start-ups from inception to scale, and to enhance the nation's human capital so that Singaporeans are well-equipped to access quality jobs in the future economy.

