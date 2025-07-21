Anwar Rajaa's DMK Entry Exposes Party's Casteism And Religious Politics: TN BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP has launched a scathing attack on the DMK, after former AIADMK Minister and former MP Anwar Rajaa's decision to join the ruling party.

State BJP Spokesperson A.N.S Prasad alleged that Rajaa's defection has laid bare the DMK's "casteist, separatist, and religion-based political agenda".

In a strongly-worded statement, BJP leader Prasad said, "My heartfelt gratitude to Anwar Rajaa for boldly proclaiming that casteist and separatist politics, combined with religious self-interest, take precedence over the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."

He criticised Rajaa for turning his back on the AIADMK, which, he said, had nurtured his political growth by appointing him as an MLA, Minister, and Member of Parliament.

"His decision to leave the party that gave him prominence and prosperity for religious reasons is a symbolic sacrifice -- one that should serve as a wake-up call for those who still remain blind to political realities," BJP leader Prasad said.

According to BJP leader Prasad, Rajaa's move is a direct insult to the secular values often quoted in Indian politics.

"We are told India is a secular nation and that religion must stay away from politics. Yet these rules seem to apply only to Hindus. Other communities openly prioritise their religion and are still celebrated as secular icons," he said.

The BJP leader accused Rajaa of covertly working against the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when senior party leader and current State BJP President Nainar Nagendran contested from Ramanathapuram.

"Despite being the AIADMK's Election In-charge, Rajaa secretly ensured the DMK alliance candidate's win. I witnessed this betrayal firsthand while on election duty," he claimed.

Prasad said that Rajaa's latest political move confirms his alignment with a party that thrives on divisive politics.

"The DMK disregards the progress and welfare of Tamil Nadu. Their politics is anchored in vote-bank strategies built on casteism and religious pandering," he added.

He also accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of religious bias.

"Stalin greets every religious festival except Hindu ones. His selective silence speaks volumes about his attitude towards Hinduism," Prasad alleged.

Concluding his statement, Prasad said that Anwar Rajaa's decision sends an unmistakable message to the Hindu community in Tamil Nadu.

"I hope this betrayal opens the eyes of Hindus within the DMK and those still neutral. Once again, I thank Anwar Rajaa for exposing the DMK's true colours so clearly," he added.