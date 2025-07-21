Ukraine To Boost Weapons Production To Counter Russian Aggression PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made the statement on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night brought brutal Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and other cities felt the true meaning of Russia's 'desire for peace.' There are dead and wounded. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims," Svyrydenko wrote.

She stressed that while Ukraine holds the line every day, Russia continues its attacks because it has not yet faced a strong enough response.

"We will ramp up the production of our own weapons, bolster our defenses, and make Ukraine stronger every single day," Svyrydenko said.