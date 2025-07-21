Ukraine To Boost Weapons Production To Counter Russian Aggression PM Svyrydenko
"Last night brought brutal Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and other cities felt the true meaning of Russia's 'desire for peace.' There are dead and wounded. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims," Svyrydenko wrote.Read also: Two killed, 15 injured in overnight Russian attack – Zelensky
She stressed that while Ukraine holds the line every day, Russia continues its attacks because it has not yet faced a strong enough response.
"We will ramp up the production of our own weapons, bolster our defenses, and make Ukraine stronger every single day," Svyrydenko said.
