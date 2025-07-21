Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine To Boost Weapons Production To Counter Russian Aggression PM Svyrydenko

Ukraine To Boost Weapons Production To Counter Russian Aggression PM Svyrydenko


2025-07-21 06:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) She made the statement on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night brought brutal Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and other cities felt the true meaning of Russia's 'desire for peace.' There are dead and wounded. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims," Svyrydenko wrote.

Read also: Two killed, 15 injured in overnight Russian attack – Zelensky

She stressed that while Ukraine holds the line every day, Russia continues its attacks because it has not yet faced a strong enough response.

"We will ramp up the production of our own weapons, bolster our defenses, and make Ukraine stronger every single day," Svyrydenko said.

