Malian military kills seventy terrorists in army operation
(MENAFN) The Malian army announced on Sunday that it had killed at least 70 terrorists in two separate military operations carried out earlier this week in the country’s northern and central regions.
According to an army statement, the first operation occurred on July 15 in collaboration with air forces from the Alliance of Sahel States, targeting militants in the Anderamboukan area in northern Mali. Around 40 terrorists were reportedly eliminated.
A second operation, conducted on July 17, struck a terrorist logistics and training base in the central Niono area, resulting in the deaths of about 30 more militants, the statement said.
Mali has faced a deep and ongoing crisis since 2012, involving separatist uprisings, jihadist violence, and intercommunal clashes that have killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
