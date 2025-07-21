403
Afghanistan Seals Deal to Send Laborers to Qatar
(MENAFN) The Afghan interim administration has entered into a formal agreement with a Qatari firm to streamline the process of sending Afghan laborers to Qatar, according to a Monday statement from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.
The agreement outlines an initial deployment of 700 Afghan workers, aiming to expand overseas employment opportunities for citizens, the ministry announced.
Emphasizing the importance of the agreement, Samihullah Ibrahim, spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, stated that registration dates for eligible workers would be released shortly, urging applicants to use only authorized companies to avoid falling victim to fraud.
Afghanistan continues to face severe unemployment, with no official figures available. However, anecdotal reports suggest large numbers of people are leaving the country daily in search of jobs.
