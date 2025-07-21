Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan Seals Deal to Send Laborers to Qatar

Afghanistan Seals Deal to Send Laborers to Qatar


2025-07-21 05:20:38
(MENAFN) The Afghan interim administration has entered into a formal agreement with a Qatari firm to streamline the process of sending Afghan laborers to Qatar, according to a Monday statement from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

The agreement outlines an initial deployment of 700 Afghan workers, aiming to expand overseas employment opportunities for citizens, the ministry announced.

Emphasizing the importance of the agreement, Samihullah Ibrahim, spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, stated that registration dates for eligible workers would be released shortly, urging applicants to use only authorized companies to avoid falling victim to fraud.

Afghanistan continues to face severe unemployment, with no official figures available. However, anecdotal reports suggest large numbers of people are leaving the country daily in search of jobs.

MENAFN21072025000045017169ID1109825695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search