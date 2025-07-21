403
Japan’s ruling coalition loses hold on majority in upper house of parliament
(MENAFN) In a major electoral defeat, Japan’s ruling coalition has lost its hold on the majority in the upper house of parliament, reflecting widespread public dissatisfaction and raising concerns over Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s capacity to navigate rising domestic and global challenges.
As reported, the final ballot tally concluded early Monday revealed that the Liberal Democratic Party managed to win only 39 out of the 125 seats contested. Its partner, Komeito, added just eight more. This left the alliance short of their goal of securing at least 50 new seats.
When combined with their 75 uncontested seats, the coalition’s total remained below the 125 required to maintain a majority in the 248-seat House of Councillors.
This electoral loss comes on the heels of a similar result in the 2024 lower house elections, marking the first time since the Liberal Democratic Party was established in 1955 that the ruling coalition holds a minority in both legislative chambers.
