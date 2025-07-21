403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Hails DRC, M23 Rebels Peace Deal
(MENAFN) On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his approval of the recent signing of a Declaration of Principles between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel faction, also known as the March 23 Movement (AFC/M23).
Guterres shared his positive sentiment in a statement posted on X, highlighting the importance of the agreement.
“I welcome the signature of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo & the AFC/M23,” he remarked.
The UN Secretary-General further emphasized the United Nations' dedication to fostering peace and ensuring the protection of civilians and stability in the DRC.
He also reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to working closely with both national authorities and regional and international partners in this ongoing mission.
Representatives from both the DRC government and the M23 rebel group officially signed the declaration on Saturday, following several weeks of diplomatic efforts aimed at alleviating the escalating violence in the country's eastern region.
This peace agreement comes shortly after another separate peace deal was struck between Rwanda and Congo on June 27 in Washington, raising hopes for a potential cessation of hostilities.
The tensions between Congo and Rwanda have been mounting, with accusations from Congo and Western nations that Rwanda has been providing support to the M23 rebels since their resurgence in 2021.
Rwanda, however, has consistently denied these allegations.
The M23 group, which has been at the heart of the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, controls significant areas of land, including the major provincial cities of Goma and Bukavu, both of which they captured earlier this year.
Guterres shared his positive sentiment in a statement posted on X, highlighting the importance of the agreement.
“I welcome the signature of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo & the AFC/M23,” he remarked.
The UN Secretary-General further emphasized the United Nations' dedication to fostering peace and ensuring the protection of civilians and stability in the DRC.
He also reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to working closely with both national authorities and regional and international partners in this ongoing mission.
Representatives from both the DRC government and the M23 rebel group officially signed the declaration on Saturday, following several weeks of diplomatic efforts aimed at alleviating the escalating violence in the country's eastern region.
This peace agreement comes shortly after another separate peace deal was struck between Rwanda and Congo on June 27 in Washington, raising hopes for a potential cessation of hostilities.
The tensions between Congo and Rwanda have been mounting, with accusations from Congo and Western nations that Rwanda has been providing support to the M23 rebels since their resurgence in 2021.
Rwanda, however, has consistently denied these allegations.
The M23 group, which has been at the heart of the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, controls significant areas of land, including the major provincial cities of Goma and Bukavu, both of which they captured earlier this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment