U.S. Faces Flood, Heat Warnings Amid Severe Weather

2025-07-20 03:41:34
(MENAFN) As the weekend approaches, millions across the United States face critical flood and heat warnings amid escalating severe weather, media reported Friday.

Flood alerts currently affect roughly 17 million residents, with the Gulf Coast and mid-Atlantic regions experiencing early storm activity. This flooding risk is projected to extend into the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Appalachian areas as the weekend unfolds.

Major cities vulnerable to flooding include Chicago; Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Charleston, West Virginia.

Simultaneously, a dangerous heat wave threatens nearly 19 million people, triggering heat advisories in parts of the mid-Atlantic, southern Florida, and the Mississippi Valley.

Key urban centers battling extreme heat include Raleigh, North Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Miami, Florida; Paducah, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; and Little Rock, Arkansas.

