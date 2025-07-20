War Update: 154 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting On Pokrovsk Front
Russian forces launched four missile strikes and 64 airstrikes at Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using 31 missiles and dropping 112 guided aerial bombs.
In addition, the enemy carried out 5,706 shelling attacks, including 117 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 3,857 kamikaze drones.
Airstrikes targeted the following locations: Shostka in Sumy region; Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, and Bilytske in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni, Prymorske, Vasynivka, Orikhiv, Hryhorivka, and Richne in Zaporizhzhia region; and Tiahynka and Lvove in Kherson region.
Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery units struck seven concentrations of enemy troops, weapons, and equipment, one UAV command center, and one Russian artillery system.
In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , 21 combat engagements took place. In addition, the enemy carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 323 shelling attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
In the Southern-Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Stroivka, Lyptsi, and Starytsia.Read also: Ukrainian drones strike six Russian positions in Sumy region
In the Kupiansk sector , four Russian assaults occurred near Holubivka and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 22 attacks, attempting to advance near Novyi Myr, Torske, Serebrianka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Bilohorivka, and Hryhorivka.
In the Siversk sector , three enemy assaults were repelled near Serebrianka.
In the K ramatorsk sector , three engagements occurred near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.
In the T oretsk sector , Russian forces carried out nine attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsk sector , 50 enemy assaults were halted near Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Orikhove, Shevchenko, Muravka, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Oleksiivka, and Pokrovsk
In the Novopavlivka sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines near Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, and toward Maliivka.
In the Huliaipole sector , one enemy attack failed near Malynivka.
In the Orikhiv sector, one Russian assault was repelled near Kamianske.
In the Prydniprovske sector , six combat clashes occurred.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of Russian offensive grouping formation were spotted.Read also: Ukrainian drone forces destroy experimental Russian EW system
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of July 20, 2025, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine have reached approximately 1,041,990 personnel, with 1,040 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours alone.
