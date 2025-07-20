403
Brazil’s Supreme Court Imposes Severe Constraints on Ex-President Bolsonaro
(MENAFN) A justice from Brazil's Supreme Federal Court on Friday imposed severe legal constraints on former President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, citing charges of coercion, obstruction of justice, and assaults on national sovereignty.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes outlined the restrictions, which include weekday nightly house arrest, continuous home confinement on weekends and holidays, mandatory electronic ankle monitoring, and a strict prohibition on any contact with foreign diplomats or visits to embassies and consulates, the court announced in an official statement.
The press release revealed that the former president and his son actively petitioned in the United States to push for sanctions targeting Brazilian officials.
The justice emphasized that Brazil's sovereignty is non-negotiable, underscoring the supreme court’s steadfast resolve to protect democratic and constitutional values.
This ruling comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of a 50% tariff hike on Brazilian exports set to begin August 1. Trump directly connected these tariffs to the legal actions underway against Bolsonaro.
