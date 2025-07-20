Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil’s Supreme Court Imposes Severe Constraints on Ex-President Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Supreme Court Imposes Severe Constraints on Ex-President Bolsonaro


2025-07-20 02:51:22
(MENAFN) A justice from Brazil's Supreme Federal Court on Friday imposed severe legal constraints on former President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, citing charges of coercion, obstruction of justice, and assaults on national sovereignty.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes outlined the restrictions, which include weekday nightly house arrest, continuous home confinement on weekends and holidays, mandatory electronic ankle monitoring, and a strict prohibition on any contact with foreign diplomats or visits to embassies and consulates, the court announced in an official statement.

The press release revealed that the former president and his son actively petitioned in the United States to push for sanctions targeting Brazilian officials.

The justice emphasized that Brazil's sovereignty is non-negotiable, underscoring the supreme court’s steadfast resolve to protect democratic and constitutional values.

This ruling comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of a 50% tariff hike on Brazilian exports set to begin August 1. Trump directly connected these tariffs to the legal actions underway against Bolsonaro.

MENAFN20072025000045017169ID1109822488

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search