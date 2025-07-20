403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NHRI organises awareness workshop for domestic worker recruitment centre staff in Ajman, in cooperation with MoHRE
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 17 July 2025: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote human rights awareness and reinforce a culture of protecting domestic workers’ rights, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) organised an awareness workshop for staff of domestic worker recruitment centres, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), at the Minist’y’s headquarters in the Emirate of Ajman.
The workshop targeted employees of "Tadbeer" centres, where Abdulazeez Al Obathani, Head of International and Regional Organisations Section at the NHRI, delivered an introductory presentation on the role and mandate of the NHRI. The session highlighted the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and the responsibilities of employers in upholding these rights in accordance with best practices.
Participants showed notable engagement throughout the session, which featured constructive discussions and inquiries aimed at enhancing Tadbeer s’aff’s awareness of their roles in ensuring a fair and safe working environment that respects human dignity. The workshop also provided a platform to exchange views and address field-level challenges, in line with NHRI’s commitment to nurturing a culture of human rights across the wider community.
This workshop forms part of a broader series of initiatives and awareness sessions organised by NHRI across various Emirates, aligned with its mission to raise awareness and empower staff at relevant centres to carry out their duties guided by principles of fairness, responsibility, and respect.
The workshop targeted employees of "Tadbeer" centres, where Abdulazeez Al Obathani, Head of International and Regional Organisations Section at the NHRI, delivered an introductory presentation on the role and mandate of the NHRI. The session highlighted the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and the responsibilities of employers in upholding these rights in accordance with best practices.
Participants showed notable engagement throughout the session, which featured constructive discussions and inquiries aimed at enhancing Tadbeer s’aff’s awareness of their roles in ensuring a fair and safe working environment that respects human dignity. The workshop also provided a platform to exchange views and address field-level challenges, in line with NHRI’s commitment to nurturing a culture of human rights across the wider community.
This workshop forms part of a broader series of initiatives and awareness sessions organised by NHRI across various Emirates, aligned with its mission to raise awareness and empower staff at relevant centres to carry out their duties guided by principles of fairness, responsibility, and respect.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment