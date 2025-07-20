403
Jordan, U.S., Syria Convene on Syria’s Sweida Conflict
(MENAFN) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Affairs Chief Asaad Al-Shaibani, and U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack convened in Amman on Saturday for a critical trilateral discussion focused on the escalating conflict in Syria’s southern Sweida province. The meeting aimed to bolster efforts toward a ceasefire in the troubled region, according to a statement issued by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.
The newly declared ceasefire, announced earlier that day, seeks to halt hostilities and safeguard civilian lives amid ongoing unrest.
The statement highlighted that Safadi and Barrack expressed firm endorsement of the ceasefire agreement and praised the Syrian interim government’s role in its implementation, emphasizing their unwavering support for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and overall stability.
Key measures agreed upon by the three parties to uphold the truce include deploying Syrian government forces in Sweida, releasing detainees, advancing reconciliation processes, and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need.
Both Safadi and Barrack also commended Syria’s commitment to holding accountable those responsible for violence against civilians. They voiced their backing for initiatives designed to counteract violence, sectarian divisions, and inflammatory rhetoric.
Expressing gratitude, Al-Shaibani acknowledged the efforts of Jordan and the United States in facilitating the ceasefire and supporting Syria’s path toward peace and stability.
The conflict in Sweida escalated sharply on June 13, triggered by an incident in which armed members of a local Bedouin tribe reportedly attacked and robbed a young Druze man. This assault ignited a cycle of retaliatory kidnappings, leading to intense clashes involving Druze local fighters, government troops, and Bedouin militias in the Druze-majority province.
