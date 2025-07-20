Did The 'Simpsons' Predict The Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal? Viral Theory Sparks Online Frenzy
During Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were caught on the 'kiss cam', cuddling closely. The awkward moment sparked whispers online about a possible office romance. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin even joked on stage,“Either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”
As the moment went viral, users on X and Facebook began comparing the scene to a screenshot from The Simpsons, claiming the long-running animated series predicted yet another real-world event. The image shows Homer and Marge on a kiss cam, supposedly from a 2017 episode titled Kiss Kiss. However, many have pointed out that the widely shared Simpsons photo is likely AI-generated and not actually from the show.Also Read | Coldplay kiss cam scandal may cost Andy Byron THIS amount: Divorce lawyer
Still, fans aren't letting go of the theory.“Is there anything The Simpsons don't know!! Tech CEO Andy Byron's SECRET relationship with HR head Kristin Cabot EXPOSED after Coldplay concert & the internet did its thing,” one user posted.“The Simpsons predicting the future YET AGAIN of the CEO at Coldplay situation,” added another.So, what's the truth?
Showrunner Al Jean has since brushed off the speculation, saying,“We write satire, not prophecy. Any similarity is pure luck.”
Meanwhile, the fallout at Astronomer has been swift. The company released a statement saying,“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation, and further details will be shared shortly.”
Andy Byron has now stepped down as CEO. Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has taken over as interim CEO, while the company begins its search for a permanent replacement.
