Israel Kills Hezbollah Commander in Airstrike on Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it killed Ahmad Muhammad Salah, the leader of Hezbollah’s Yohmor outpost in southern Lebanon, during an airstrike conducted on Saturday.
According to the IDF statement, Salah played a key role in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s military infrastructure within the Yohmor region.
Earlier the same day, the Lebanese Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle in the Sharabik neighborhood of Yohmor, Nabatieh district, leading to one fatality.
In a separate incident, Mohammad Abdullah Al-Hadi, a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Khiam, confirmed by both Israeli and Lebanese sources.
Since November 27, 2024, a ceasefire arranged by the United States and France has been in place between Hezbollah and Israel, halting clashes that followed the Gaza conflict.
Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces continue to conduct occasional airstrikes in Lebanon, maintaining these operations target what they describe as ongoing “threats” from Hezbollah.
