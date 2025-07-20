Tamil Nadu's Mettur Dam Reaches Full Capacity For Third Time In 2025, Flood Alert Issued

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 20 (IANS) The Mettur Dam, one of Tamil Nadu's key water reservoirs, reached its full capacity of 120 feet for the third time this year on Sunday, following continuous inflows from catchment areas due to heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats and surrounding regions.

Authorities have increased the water discharge from the dam from 22,500 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 31,000 cusecs in order to manage the rising water level.

The steady rise in inflows has prompted the Water Resources Department to make the adjustment to prevent overflow and ensure the structural safety of the dam.

The surge in water release has brought cheer to farmers across the delta districts, who rely heavily on the Cauvery river for irrigation.

With the monsoon rain replenishing the dam, agricultural activities are expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks, offering a much-needed boost to the kharif cultivation season.

However, even as farmers celebrate the abundant water supply, district administrations have issued a flood warning to residents living along the banks of the Cauvery river.

People in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to stay vigilant, and local officials are closely monitoring the situation.

The Mettur Dam, also known as the Stanley Reservoir, plays a crucial role in regulating the Cauvery river system and supporting irrigation across several districts in Tamil Nadu.

Officials have stated that discharge levels will be continuously reviewed, based on inflow patterns and rainfall intensity in the coming days.

Revenue and Disaster Management Department officials are on high alert, coordinating with local bodies to prepare for any emergency evacuation or relief measures.

Meanwhile, tourists and the general public have been restricted from entering areas close to the dam and riverbanks for safety reasons.

The dam had previously touched its full capacity earlier this year in January and again in June, reflecting the intensity of this year's monsoon pattern. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and follow official advisories.