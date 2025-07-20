MLS: Messi Powers Inter Miami To Thrilling 5-1 Win Over New York Red Bulls

MENAFN - IANS) New Jersey, July 20 (IANS) Captain Lionel Messi scored a brace and dished out two assists as Inter Miami CF secured a thrilling 5-1 win over the New York Red Bulls at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday (IST).

Alongside Messi, left-back Jordi Alba contributed a goal and two assists with midfielder Telasco Segovia also bagging a brace.

The hosts took the lead early in the 15th minute, with Alexander Hack scoring for the New York Red Bulls. Then, Jordi Alba levelled the scoring in the 24th minute, netting his first goal this 2025 regular season with a powerful shot from a tight angle from the left end of the box to capitalise on an inch-perfect line-splitting ball from Messi, who dished out his eighth assist this MLS season.

Suarez, meanwhile, registered a secondary assist in the fantastic team play that was kickstarted by Busquets to take his team-leading tally to nine.

Segovia secured the comeback three minutes later to put Inter Miami ahead 1-2. Messi clipped a ball to find Alba on the left, who subsequently served a pass for Segovia to strike from the center of the box. The goal was Segovia's sixth this regular season, while the assist took Alba's tally this campaign to seven and the secondary assist elevated Messi's record to nine.

With his second assist of the night, Messi made MLS history by becoming just the fifth player in league history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span, joining Robbie Keane (2013-14), Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16), Carlos Vela (2018-19), and Cucho Hernández (2023-24).

Segovia then sealed his brace in the third minute of added time to send the match into the break with a 1-3 lead for Inter Miami.

In the 60th minute, Messi further extended the lead for the visitors. Alba headed down a ball for Busquets, who then played a sublime through ball into space for Messi, before the Argentine maestro rounded the goalkeeper and sent the ball to the back of the net with a left-footed finish from close range.

The goal was Messi's 17th this regular season, while the assist was the fifth for Busquets and the secondary assist the eight for Alba this league campaign.

Messi rounded out the result for the definitive 5-1 scoreline in the 75th minute with a half-volley from inside the box following a delivery from Suárez from the left flank. Notably, with the goal Messi took his tally to 18 this regular season and now leads the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. The assist, meanwhile, was the 10th for Suarez in MLS play in 2025.