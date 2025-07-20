Injuries, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegra , according to Ukrinform.

"A man was injured, a house is ablaze, and there are fires in open areas. These are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district," he wrote.

According to the official, the drone strike caused damage to private homes and started multiple fires.

Later, Fedorov informed that as a result of a Russian drone strike in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region, two women were injured.

"A 64-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were injured when an enemy drone struck their house in the village of Prymorske," the post reads.

The house sustained damage: windows were shattered and the facade was hit.

Fedorov added that both women received all necessary medical assistance.

Russian forces attack Huliaipole, Bilenke inregion with artillery, drones

According to earlier reports, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia following a Russian attack.