Abu Dhabi To Host Youth World Muay Thai Championship For First Time In Middle East

For the first time in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 IFMA Youth World Muay Thai Championship from September 10 to 20, 2025, at Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, a landmark step that further solidifies the UAE's global standing in hosting world-class sporting events.

The official announcement was made during a joint press event by the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, following the signing of the official hosting agreement at Space 42 Arena .

The agreement was signed by Stephen Fox, Secretary-General of IFMA, and Tariq Mohammed Al Mehairi, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation and Secretary-General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, stated, "Abu Dhabi's hosting of the Youth World Muay Thai Championship reflects the prestigious standing the UAE has attained globally in organising major international sports events, thanks to the visionary leadership and boundless support of the wise leadership.”

He affirmed that this global event is a continuation of the UAE's achievements across all fields, including sports, which enjoys generous support and exceptional care from the wise leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Their roles have advanced the UAE's sporting journey to unprecedented international achievements.

He added, "We continue to work under a clear strategy to establish Abu Dhabi as a global capital for combat sports and enhance the UAE's presence on the international sports map by hosting championships that meet the highest organizational and technical standards.”

He concluded, "We are committed to delivering an exceptional edition of the Youth World Muay Thai Championship that honors the UAE's name and meets the aspirations of our wise leadership and the youth of the nation. Through this event, we also aim to expand the reach of Muay Thai across the Arab world, Asia, and globally from the UAE.”

Stephen Fox, Secretary-General of IFMA, said, "I am honoured to be here in Abu Dhabi at Space 42 Arena, an exceptional sports venue, to finalize the agreement for the largest Youth World Muay Thai Championship in history. We have full confidence in the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation to deliver an outstanding tournament. Abu Dhabi has continually set new benchmarks in hosting major events, and this will be no exception.”

“This championship is expected to attract over 100 national teams and 1,500 young athletes from various age groups. The trust placed in Abu Dhabi by the global Muay Thai community is a testament to the UAE's credibility, hospitality, and top-tier facilities. Families worldwide are confident in sending their children to this edition of the championship.”

“I extend heartfelt thanks to Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi for this historic opportunity to inspire the next generation of Muay Thai athletes. Hosting the event at Space 42 Arena, one of the finest venues globally, ensures the championship will meet the highest international standards.”

“We know that the event is strongly supported by the global Muay Thai community as well as UAE government institutions. We are proud of the successful and fruitful partnership with the UAE Federation, which has organized multiple world-class, continental, and regional events to the highest standard.”

Tariq Mohammed Al Mehairi added,“The UAE Federation has completed the hosting agreement with IFMA as part of its ongoing development strategies under the leadership of Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi. We highly value the IFMA family's vote of confidence and the international trust placed in the UAE, which reflects the country's esteemed reputation and the Federation's proven organizational record in hosting acclaimed Asian and world championships.”

“The championship will be held at Space 42 Arena, a premier sports facility, and will welcome 1,500 athletes across all age groups. It is being organized in cooperation with IFMA to expand the sport's footprint in the Arab world.”

“We also thank Stephen Fox for attending the ceremony, and we wish all the participating teams success in the tournament, especially our national team. Preparations confirm that Abu Dhabi is ready to host this prestigious global event.”

