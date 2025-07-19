Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India: Google, Meta Summoned By Regulator In Betting App Case, ANI Reports

2025-07-19 11:17:29
India's Enforcement Directorate agency, which probes economic crimes, has summoned representatives from Google and Meta to appear on Monday in connection with a case involving betting apps, ANI news agency reported on Saturday, citing official sources.

