UAE Embassy In Vietnam Urges Citizens To Exercise Caution As Storm Wipha Approaches

The UAE mission in Vietnam urged citizens who are currently in the Asian country to exercise caution amid forecasts indicating that a storm is approaching.

The alert is due to "forecasts indicating that Storm Wipha will enter the northwestern regions of the country," it said on X.

The mission also stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities. Citizens in Vietnam must also contact 0097180044444 or on 0097180024 in emergency situations and register in the Tawajudi service.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) stated that the severe tropical storm Wipha (formerly Crising) maintained its strength on Saturday as it moved away from the Philippine landmass.

It had a maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometres per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 125 kilometres per hour. It was moving west-northwestward at 20 kph, Pagasa added.