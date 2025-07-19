Gaza Aid: UAE Ship Carrying Hospital, Food, Essentials To Set Off Monday

The UAE is preparing its eighth shipment of humanitarian aid on Saturday, which will depart Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The loading of the ship began on July 16, and includes food parcels, tents, relief kits, clothing, mattresses, hygiene kits, and other essentials.

It will also carry a field hospital that will support Gaza's health sector. The eighth mission, part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ', is set to reach the Al Arish Port in Egypt.

The expected arrival time will take 14 days to reach the Egyptian port, relief operations coordinator, Hmoud Al Efari, told Khaleej Times.“There, we have a rescue team, who will help transport the aid through land via trucks to reach the Gaza Strip,” he said.

The mission is supported by the Emirati Red Crescent, Khalifa Foundation, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, Ajman-based International Charity Organisation, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Al Etihad Charity Foundation and Ras Al Khaimah-based Al Qasimi Foundation.

New pipeline

On Wednesday, the UAE announced the launch of the largest desalinated water supply project to help support the besieged population.

The pipeline will connect the UAE-established desalination plant from Egypt to a displacement area in southern Gaza, between Khan Younis and Rafah governorates. It is expected to provide 15 litres of desalinated water per person daily, benefiting around 600,000 residents in southern Gaza.

Blockade and famine

Back in April of this year, the World Food Programme and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that food stocks in the Strip were“exhausted, even as supplies of lifesaving assistance pile up at border crossings waiting to be brought in.” The United Nations has said that Israel has allowed“only around 6,000 tonnes of wheat flour” in June, but that“10,000 tonnes are urgently needed in the face of rising malnutrition.”

Israeli restrictions on border crossings have made it harder for life-sustaining supplies to reach the besieged population. Furthermore, there have been increasing reports from Palestinian journalists looking for flour, canned food, vegetables, and other food only to find empty stocks.