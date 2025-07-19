Dubai: Some Filipino Workers Frustrated By Limited Online Contract Verification Slots

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on July 7 launched a new online system that allows Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to submit and verify their documents remotely - without having to visit the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai in person.

This contract verification process is a crucial step for OFWs planning to travel to the Philippines, as it is a prerequisite for obtaining the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) - a document needed for re-entry into the UAE.

However, as the MWO-Dubai begins pilot testing its new online verification system for OFWs, some residents are expressing concerns over the limited number of appointment slots being opened daily.

Kris Ibesate, a 35-year-old food safety assistant manager, said the current system remains inconvenient and inefficient.“It doesn't make sense that appointment slots are so limited. Even the requirement for contract verification itself feels excessive."

Under the previous process, OFWs could submit documents online but were still required to visit the Philippine Consulate and MWO-Dubai in person to complete verification.

Kris and her husband struggled to secure an appointment slot online despite trying multiple times over the two weeks leading up to their departure for the Philippines.

“It was incredibly stressful because our flights were already booked, and we weren't sure if we could go home this summer. We were worried it might affect our ability to return to the UAE,” Kris said.

Limited slots

With nearly one million Filipinos calling the UAE home - making up around 6.8 per cent of the total population - the smooth processing of employment documents is important, as it directly impacts one of the country's largest and most active expatriate communities.

Currently, the system accepts up to 200 applications per weekday between 8am and 11.59pm, with officials noting the capacity may expand based on demand and evaluator availability.

However, repeated attempts by this reporter to book a slot across several days - at 6am, 7am, 8am, and even midnight - yielded the same message: maximum application exceeded.

Many, like Kris and her husband, have been trying since the pilot began, only to find slots consistently filled almost immediately.

With no other option but to file for leave from work, Kris and her husband who live nearby, opted to walk in. But even then, the process was far from smooth .

“I queued from 8am to 1.30pm. Imagine those coming from far-off areas of Dubai, commuting just to stand in line. You spend nearly half your day there. That time could be spent resting or preparing for your trip home," she said.

"And when you're finally inside, you're shuffled from one counter to another,” she added.

Kris also questioned the lack of modern digital solutions .“In today's world of AI and advanced tech, why can't they invest in an efficient app for this? Even the consulate's website feels outdated and isn't user-friendly at all.”

Multiple queues

Mary Ann Bautista, a teaching assistant supervisor at a private nursery, shared a similar frustration - particularly about the multiple queues inside the consulate.

“Even just to show the receipt of what you paid for, there's another queue,” said the 37-year-old Dubai resident.“There are so many desks, and you have to line up at each one.”

She also urged authorities to expand eligibility for online contract verification - especially for OFWs with lower basic salaries.“Not everyone earns a high wage. I hope they reconsider and make the system more inclusive.”

Ludy, another Dubai-based OFW, echoed similar concerns.“There aren't enough staff to accommodate everyone, so you end up using your day off just to get your contract verified. I didn't finish until 6pm.”

The 60-year-old domestic worker described the experience as exhausting.“You're shuffled from one room to another, sometimes even transferred to a different building. The queue starts outside, so you're standing in the heat before you can even sit down inside."

"It's a real struggle. The whole process is such a hassle, but we have no choice - it's something we need to do so we can go home.”

While many are frustrated, some have had more positive experiences. Pinky Azarcon, a teaching assistant at a private nursery, recalled a smoother process during her visit to the consulate in July last year. That day, she said, slots were specifically set aside for school staff.

“They even gave us free food while we waited,” she said.“The only issue was having to stand outside in the heat, waiting for the gates to open.”

She found out about the opportunity through a TikTok post announcing that school employees could visit the consulate on that particular Saturday morning.

Why are slots limited?

Addressing the growing frustration, Atty John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché of MWO Dubai, clarified that the current online verification system is still in its pilot phase.“Slots are limited because this is just the preliminary trial of a new system before a wider or full-scale implementation,” he said. "The number of slots offered at the moment was computed based on the number of available evaluators, which is currently very limited."

Atty Bautista further explained that the same staff responsible for reviewing online submissions are also tasked with evaluating documents submitted onsite by walk-in OFWs. "Evaluators will only have time to review online applications after all walk-in clients have been served," he noted.

Online system pilot phase

He also emphasised that the purpose of this pilot run is twofold - to test the functionality of the system and to assess how well OFWs respond to this new method.

Bautista also noted that the online system is offered as an alternative. While walk-in processing remains available, especially for those with confirmed flights, the digital option was introduced for OFWs who urgently need contract verification. The online verification allows OFWs to submit their employment documents and have it verified, even if they don't have a scheduled departure yet.

What happens after the pilot?

When asked about the next steps once the 30-day pilot ends, Bautista explained that the system will undergo a thorough evaluation. This will be based on client feedback collected through post-process surveys, public comments, and an internal review of how effectively the system improved processes for both OFWs and the MWO.

"Depending on the findings, the Department of Migrant Workers, through MWO-Dubai, will decide on how to best roll out the system and the improvements which may be necessary for it to be more user-friendly and accessible to more OFWs," Bautista said.

To address the current limitations, MWO-Dubai is also exploring the possibility of assigning offsite evaluators. These would be DMW based in the Philippines who will be trained to review employment documents from the UAE. Having more evaluators, even remotely, would allow for a higher number of applications to be processed daily.

Importance of contract verification

According to Atty Bautista, contract verification plays a vital role in safeguarding the rights, benefits, and welfare of OFWs. By reviewing the terms of employment and comparing them with the standards set by both the Philippine and UAE governments, the MWO ensures that workers are treated fairly and in accordance with labour laws.

"It also guarantees that OFWs are documented by the Philippine government," he said. "This makes it easier for the DMW to locate and assist them when needed."

Dubai-based HR professional Allaine Alves echoed this sentiment. She emphasised that verified contracts aren't just for OFWs returning home - they also serve as essential documents for accessing key services.

“Having this record allows you to open bank accounts that don't require a deposit and makes registering for your Social Security System (SSS) retirement much easier,” said the 27-year-old OFW.

She also pointed out another practical benefit: "It provides you with the advantage of tax exemption when travelling back home."