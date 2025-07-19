Uzbekistan's Security Service Uncovers ISIS-Linked Wilayat Khorasan Cell

MENAFN - AzerNews) Uzbekistan's State Security Service has uncovered the activities of the "Wilayat Khorasan" group, affiliated with the ISIS terrorist organization,reports, citing the agency's press service.

During operations conducted in Namangan city, searches were carried out at the homes of 16 suspects believed to be members of the group.

Authorities seized evidence including 37 mobile phones, 51 religious literature copies, 40 DVDs, 4 USB drives, as well as laptops and tablets.

According to the agency, the cell's organizer created over 120 virtual channels and groups on the Telegram messenger platform, where extremist materials were circulated.