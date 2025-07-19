Iran Warns Of Response If EU Triggers UN Snapback Sanctions Mechanism
Ebrahim Rezayi, spokesperson for Iran's Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, criticized European countries for lacking independence after the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He noted that Europe's proposed financial mechanism, INSTEX, failed to deliver practical results, showing alignment with U.S. sanctions against Iran.
"Experience shows that negotiations with Europe are of limited value. In practice, European countries have fully complied with U.S. sanctions," Rezayi stated.
He added that activating the "Snapback" mechanism would not significantly change Iran's current situation, as the country is already operating under severe international sanctions.
Rezayi warned that if pressure continues, Iran may consider exiting the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), enriching uranium beyond 60%, producing and exporting advanced centrifuges, and expanding its nuclear cooperation.
The JCPOA, signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (U.S., UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany), began implementation in January 2016. The U.S. withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran later that year. In 2020, Iran declared it no longer considered itself bound by the JCPOA's restrictions.
Under Articles 36 and 37 of the JCPOA, any party can initiate a dispute resolution mechanism. If unresolved, the matter can be brought to the UN Security Council, potentially leading to the reactivation of international sanctions - and even authorization of military measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment