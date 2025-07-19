Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World Bank Highlights Azerbaijan's Progress In Judicial Digitization And Smart Infrastructure

2025-07-19 10:10:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The next phase of the World Bank's“Judicial Services and Smart Infrastructure” project in Azerbaijan will focus on deepening digitization, Azernews reports, according to the Bank's latest progress report.

