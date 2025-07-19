Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Participants Of 3Rd Shusha Global Media Forum Posted On His Social Media

2025-07-19 10:10:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum has been published on his social media pages.

According to Azernews, the post reads:

"The meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with the participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum".

