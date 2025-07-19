Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Shelling Damages Residential Homes In Dudchany, Kherson Region


2025-07-19 10:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram .

"This afternoon, Russian invading forces shelled Dudchany. Due to the enemy attack, several residential houses in the village were damaged. One of them caught fire," the statement said.

The administration said that, fortunately, there were no injuries.

