Russian Shelling Damages Residential Homes In Dudchany, Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram .
"This afternoon, Russian invading forces shelled Dudchany. Due to the enemy attack, several residential houses in the village were damaged. One of them caught fire," the statement said.Read also: One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Kherson
The administration said that, fortunately, there were no injuries.
