Kuwait Commends Qatar's Mediation Efforts In Signing Of Congo Peace Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Kuwait commended mediation efforts made by the State of Qatar in the signing of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, in Doha on Saturday.

In a statement, Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Declaration of Principles, saying it is looking forward that the declaration would contribute to boosting peace, security and stability in the DRC.

The Ministry renewed Kuwait's supportive position to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to settle disputes.

Today, the State of Qatar hosted in Doha the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, in a step considered a significant development in efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the eastern region of the Congo.

The signing of the declaration is the result of diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar over the past months, during which it worked to create a conducive environment for constructive dialogue between both parties, in preparation for reaching a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict in the region.