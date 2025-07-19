Giant Leap Day July 20

SPACESUIT

New Horizon Spacesuit Announcement

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Giant Leap 20th July 2025.Our Moon has captured our imagination and shaped our cultures since humanity has existed.56 years ago to this date, on July 20th 1969, the first humans landed and set foot onto the lunar surface. This was the“Giant Leap for Mankind” and arguably the most celebrated moment of the century.Once again now, there is a big interest among nations for both Moon and Mars missions, including plans to establish colonies while moving forward into our solar system.But for this, humanity needs an operational, autonomous, exploration spacesuit which currently does not exist yet. To make this happen, the founding of“New Horizons Spacesuits LLC” makes the journey working with the space community to the Giant leap for habitating the moon and Mars possible which is the next Giant leap for mankind. It's an endeavor led by Rolf Erdmann, supported by other spacesuit systems engineers and Menas Global Holdings, to ensure that humans can function, work effectively and settle new frontiers - whether on the Moon, on Mars, deep Space or in the weightlessness of Low Earth Orbits.Autonomous spacesuits are more than highly marketable, iconic symbols of humans in space, that are advanced, wearable spacecraft in an anthropometric form essential for life support, mobility, communications & telemetry in any space environment outside of the mothership Earth.Furthermore, spacesuits give us the unique opportunities for symbolic messages to be sent back to our fellow Earthlings. When we are working together in space, we focus on what we have in common as human beings, and no longer on our regional, cultural, or religious differences on our Spaceship Earth. These values shall be showcased in the upcoming Tolerance city where scientists and spiritual leaders will come together to push humanity to new boundaries of space exploration and creating human colonies on the moon and other planets through an earth link.The first suit shall be called the“One World” spacesuit. One Spaceship Earth, One World, and one humanity to march forward together.It's not by coincidence, that New Horizons Spacesuits is formed during the week of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz mission, when two great adversaries - Soviet Union and USA, were able to overcome their differences and rivalries for the greater good by docking together in Space. In this spirit, we announce our New Horizons Space suits program to be the next“Giant Leap” in space exploration and habitation.Consequently,“Giant Leap”, a one-of-a-kind, piece of art - will be showcased for all mankind along with our first spacesuit engineering models this year – and continue to evolve along with our spacesuit. This art piece shall be tokenised for the world to own and be a part of the space journey as One World. This human heritage piece of art will resonate through the eons, just like the Apollo 11 Mission's spacewalk is the Apollo Program's most celebrated moment and inspire humans to March to Mars and set up colonies in Space. Let's unite to expand our horizons thru New Horizons Spacesuit and the art piece to commemorate the Giant Leap to come together in the Tolerance City.

