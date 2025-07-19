UAE Inaugurates First-Of-Its-Kind SDG Exhibition At UN HQ

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New York-USA. July 2025 – The UAE has held its first national exhibition at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York City, as part of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development 2025.

Titled“Shaping Tomorrow: UAE Leadership for a Sustainable Future”, the exhibition reflects the UAE's commitment to expanding international action to achieve SDGs, as well as its involvement in shaping the future of global development.

The inauguration was attended by Her Excellency Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General; His Excellency Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, and head of the UAE delegation participating in the HLPF; alongside representatives from international organizations and government delegations from around the world.

Platform for Showcasing Inclusive Development:

The exhibition was organised jointly by entities including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Investment, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Dubai Chambers, and Noor Dubai Foundation, a member of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The entities showcased their experiences and globally replicable initiatives in sustainable development, including in innovation, climate action, community empowerment.

Beyond 2030: Four Pillars for Development:

The exhibition is the first of its kind organised by the UAE at the UN HLPF. It offers an interactive experience that highlights the UAE's journey in supporting sustainable development goals since the Rio Summit in 2000. The exhibition represents an extension of the dialogue initiated by the UAE in the Government Experience Exchange Programme with more than 170 leaders and decision-makers during the World Government Summit 2023.

The exhibition presents the framework of sustainable development goals as an ambitious vision for the UAE beyond 2030, based on four main pillars: integrating sustainability into national policies and legislation; monitoring impact through accurate indicators and data; developing a flexible development model through 'Future Zones'; and enhancing international partnerships through knowledge sharing, particularly through the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

HE Abdullah Lootah: the Exhibition Reflects UAE's Commitment to a More Sustainable Future

His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah said:“The UAE is committed to sharing best practices and successful experiences with partners around the world.

The 'Shaping Tomorrow” exhibition embodies the UAE's vision for a global development pathway based on partnership, knowledge sharing, and innovation. This reflects the UAE's approach to creating solutions that can be scaled globally and reflects its commitment to supporting global dialogue on the post-2030 era. This includes initiatives like the Government Experience Exchange Programme.”

National Initiatives Supporting Global Goals:

The exhibition highlighted major national development efforts that have had global impact. The Ministry of Interior showcased its“Green Justice” initiative in Latin America, aimed at combating transnational environmental crimes, as part of its efforts supporting SDG 17.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) presented its contributions to financing projects in 100+ countries, supporting infrastructure, education, and renewable energy.

The Supreme Committee for Motherhood and Childhood showcased its initiatives aimed at empowering women and children, including the“National Child Empowerment Guide” and the“Emirati Children's Parliament,” which enhance children's participation in decision-making in support of SDG 5.

Noor Dubai Foundation presented its model for combating visual impairments in support of SDG 3. This includes the iBSAR project in Asia and Africa, which provides preventive and therapeutic care.

EAD showcased its efforts in protecting marine ecosystems through initiatives such as the“Marine Turtle Protection Program” and smart monitoring technologies for coral reefs, aligning with SDG 14.

UAE Model for Integrated Development:

These initiatives exemplify the integration between the UAE's national vision and its global commitments, by linking local policies with international development goal.