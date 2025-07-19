403
Merz Urges Israel to Ensure “Safe” Aid Delivery to Gaza
(MENAFN) German leader Friedrich Merz urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to guarantee that assistance reaches Palestinians in a “safe” and “humane” way, according to his spokesperson.
Merz had a telephone discussion with Netanyahu regarding ongoing regional tensions, voicing his desire for a swift truce in Gaza, said spokesman Stefan Kornelius in a formal statement.
"The Chancellor emphasized that urgently needed humanitarian aid must now reach the people in the Gaza Strip in a safe and humane manner," Kornelius stated, referencing Israel’s contentious and widely criticized method of aid distribution.
Merz strongly appealed for the prompt liberation of all hostages still detained by Hamas, including German nationals.
“Chancellor Merz spoke out in favor of finding a viable post-war order for Gaza that takes into account Israeli security needs and the Palestinian right to self-determination,” the spokesperson continued, highlighting that Berlin sees the disarmament of Hamas as a necessary step.
Additionally, during the conversation, Merz stressed that "there should be no steps toward annexation of the West Bank," reaffirming Germany’s consistent support for a two-state resolution.
