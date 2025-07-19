Honey And Love Amid War And Aggression:The Success Story Of Al-Andalus Honey Company From The Heart Of Jenin's Mountain

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Jenin / PNN Report / Story by Yara Mansour

What started as a modest hobby blossomed into one of the most recognised honey production companies in the northern and central West Bank. Islam Ali Daghlas, a Palestinian beekeeper from Jenin, transformed his teenage passion into Al-Andalus Natural Honey and Agricultural Products, a brand now synonymous with quality and dedication.

But the story of Al-Andalus is not only sweet because of the honey it produces. Behind every jar is a love story that began in the lecture halls of Palestine Technical University – Kadoorie in Tulkarem, where Islam met his future wife and business partner, Suheir Dawoud Barghoul. Their shared ambition and affection fused into a successful business - a unique blend of love and labour.

Islam recalls his journey into beekeeping began 15 years ago with the purchase of two hives, which he kept in the backyard of his family home while still a high school student. Fuelled by passion and relentless reading, his hobby evolved into a skill that persisted through his university studies in veterinary medicine.

Joining the Jenin Beekeepers' Cooperative expanded his knowledge and network. By the time he graduated in 2020, Islam had grown his hive count significantly and made the leap from beekeeper to entrepreneur, founding Al-Andalus Honey Company.

"We realised that the economic reality offered few job prospects," Islam said. "So I decided to create my own opportunity by doing something I already loved and knew well."

Islam handles the beekeeping side of the operation - monitoring and caring for hives year-round to ensure optimal honey production during the spring. His veterinary background aids in safeguarding the health of the bees. Al-Andalus now also produces queen bees and hives for other apiaries.

Suheir, meanwhile, has played a key role in transitioning the business from manual production to industrial-scale manufacturing. Operating out of their factory in Jenin, she focuses on modernising extraction processes and maintaining top-tier standards.

"One of the things we're proudest of is the annual certification we receive," Suheir said, referring to rigorous honey testing carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Birzeit University labs. "Our honey is consistently rated extra-grade - 100% pure and natural."

Al-Andalus produces a wide range of honey varieties - including sidr, mountain, and avocado - by relocating their hives seasonally to feed on different flower nectars. Each type has its own unique colour, aroma, and flavour profile, she explained.

Their ambition didn't stop at honey. The couple expanded into agricultural food products, now producing peanut butter, almond butter, and pistachio butter - all free from preservatives, oils, or additives. They also offer royal jelly, propolis, honey vinegar, bee pollen, and a growing line of skincare products for burns, eczema, and dry skin.

"Everything we make is tied to the natural health benefits of honey and beekeeping products," Suheir said. "From immunity to skin care - we follow meticulous, sterile steps in production."

Looking to the future, the couple sees opportunity both locally and internationally. Their long-term goal is to scale production and penetrate new markets outside of Palestine.

"What makes our honey special is not just where it comes from - the hills of Jenin - but how it's made," Islam said. "From hive to jar, we handle every step. This is our life's work - built on honey, hard work, and love."

This report was produced as part of the Qarib programme, implemented by CFI (French Media Development Agency) and funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).