Greece Detains First Migrants Arriving After Asylum Freeze

Athens: Greece has detained nearly 200 migrants who arrived after an asylum freeze imposed on claimants from North Africa, the migration minister said on Saturday.

"The illegal immigrants who entered from Libya in recent hours were arrested by the coast guard," Thanos Plevris said on X.

"They do not have the right to apply for asylum, they will not be taken to reception centers, but will be held in police custody until the process of their return is initiated," he added.

The 190 migrants arrived in three groups south of the island of Crete, the coastguard told AFP.

A fourth group of 11 people was found near the island of Agathonisi, opposite the Turkish coast.

State TV ERT reported one of them was injured and later died in hospital.

Greece is experiencing a rise in migrant arrivals from Libya, mainly landing in Crete, the home island of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Over 2,000 people have landed just in July, sparking anger among local officials and tourism operators who have put pressure on the conservative government to take action to stop the flows.

The government has declared a three-month suspension on asylum requests from any persons arriving by sea from North Africa.

The Greek migration ministry has also prepared legislation enabling migrant detention for up to two years for illegal entry, and up to five years if subsequently caught staying in Greece illegally.

"Somebody entering my country illegally must understand, they are entering a regime of surveillance, not hospitality," Plevris told Open TV on Thursday.

"I am a fan of deterrents... we are not a hotel," said the minister, who has called the migrant influx an "invasion".