Saudi, Indian Ministers Discuss Strengthening Investment Ties
Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, held a virtual meeting Thursday with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss the growing investment relations between the two countries.
The meeting also covered ways to enhance cooperation in several sectors of mutual interest, in light of the notable growth in investment ties between the Kingdom and India.
Both sides stressed the importance of translating this momentum into strategic partnerships that drive sustainable economic development and serve the shared interests of both nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment