Saudi, Indian Ministers Discuss Strengthening Investment Ties

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, held a virtual meeting Thursday with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss the growing investment relations between the two countries.

The meeting also covered ways to enhance cooperation in several sectors of mutual interest, in light of the notable growth in investment ties between the Kingdom and India.

Both sides stressed the importance of translating this momentum into strategic partnerships that drive sustainable economic development and serve the shared interests of both nations.