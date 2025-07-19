Jalali, UK Envoys Discuss Healthcare Cooperation
KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Public Health Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali and the UK chargé d'affaires for Afghanistan have discussed cooperation in various healthcare areas, including capacity building of Afghan medical professionals, treatment of drug addicts and cancer patients and maternal and child healthcare.
Jalali met with Robert Chatterton Dickson, the UK's chargé d'affaires to Afghanistan and Richard Lindsay, the newly appointed UK representative to the country, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said.
In a statement, the ministry said the meeting focused on improving Afghanistan's health system, MoPH priorities, building the capacity of Afghan healthcare professionals, treatment for drug addicts and cancer patients, and support for maternal and child health services.
Jalali appreciated UK for its previous support in the health sector and called on the new British envoy to continue assistance in the aforementioned areas.
The statement added that both UK representatives reaffirmed their country's commitment to continued cooperation with Afghanistan in the health sector.
