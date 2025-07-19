FC Barcelona Make Loan Offer To Man Utd For Marcus Rashford: Report
Barca had agreed on personal terms with Nico Williams before the Spain international opted instead to stay at Athletic Club and sign a new contract until 2035.
Rashford had made 15 Premier League appearances for Man Utd in the 2024/25 season and also scored in head coach Ruben Amorim's first match, a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on 24 November, before adding two more in a 4-0 win over Everton a week later. He had not played since being left out of the squad for the Manchester derby on December 15, after a falling out with the Portuguese head coach, before signing for Aston Villa on loan in February, where he went on to score four goals in 17 appearances before a hamstring injury forced him to end his season in April.
Manchester United are struggling in the transfer market, given they need to clean house before looking to spend big. With players like Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho having made it clear they want to leave Old Trafford this summer, the England forward's loan may provide the solution.
Rashford's potential move also comes a day after, The Athletic reported that the Red Devils have agreed to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo in a deal worth up to 71 million Pounds has finally been struck between the two parties. The Cameroonian is expected to complete his medical on the weekend before his announcement can be made official.
