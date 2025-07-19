403
DEEJOS Makes Grand Entry Into Dubai With New Interior Studio Launch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, June 20, 2025: DEEJOS, a well-known architecture and construction company from India, has officially launched its services in Dubai. The new interior design studio opened on June 20, 2025, and it is located in Business Bay, Dubai.
DEEJOS was founded by Dennis Ebenezar, a first-generation entrepreneur who is passionate about design and building. The company has over 16 years of experience in offering architecture services in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, and Chennai, along with construction in Chennai and interior design services in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.
Now, DEEJOS is entering the Dubai market for the first time. Their new studio will offer a range of services, including:
Home Interior Design
Office Interior Design
Home Renovation
Painting Services
Curtains and Blinds Installation
What makes DEEJOS unique is that they handle everything from start to finish-architecture, construction, and interior design-all under one roof. Their goal is to make the process easy and smooth for clients, with a focus on creativity, quality, and timely deliver.
With new interior design companies in Dubai, DEEJOS is ready to help people create beautiful homes and workspaces that match their style and needs. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company as it brings its years of experience to an international audience.
