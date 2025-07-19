TN BJP Chief Slams DMK Govt Over Lack Of POSH Committees In Govt Colleges

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has strongly criticised the DMK government following revelations that over 46 out of 180 government arts and science colleges in the state have not constituted Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) to address sexual harassment, as mandated under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

The information came to light through a Right to Information (RTI) query, which also revealed that around 113 government colleges did not even respond to questions about the existence of such committees.

In a post on the social media platform X, the BJP state president expressed shock over the lack of compliance with the POSH Act.

He noted that even in colleges where ICCs exist - such as those in Thanjavur, Rasipuram, and Namakkal - only a single complaint has been recorded in each, and all have reportedly been“settled amicably,” raising concerns about the effectiveness of the redressal mechanisms.

He pointed out that the POSH Act mandates ICCs in every institution with more than 10 female members.

“Despite this, the DMK government has failed to establish complaint committees in its own educational institutions, exposing its lack of respect for the law and indifference towards maintaining law and order,” he wrote.

Nagendran alleged that the state government, which has in the past resorted to intimidation tactics when sexual harassment complaints reached police stations, is now attempting to suppress data by not forming the mandatory committees in colleges, potentially to create the illusion that no such incidents are occurring.

Citing the recent outrage over the sexual assault of a student at Anna University by a person reportedly connected to the DMK, Nagendran said that even after such a high-profile case, the government has failed to establish even the most basic institutional safeguards for students.

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately set up Internal Complaints Committees in all government colleges, stressing that if the DMK is sincere about its slogan of taking strong action against crimes against women, this step is both necessary and urgent.