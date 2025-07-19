Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan Apologises To Farmers For 'Controversial' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 19 (IANS) Bihar's Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters and STF) Kundan Krishnan on Saturday apologised to farmers for his "controversial" remark that reportedly linked farmers to the increasing crime incidents in the state.

His statement had triggered a political storm in the state, with leaders from both the opposition and the National Democratic Alliance, including Union Minister Chirag Paswan, expressing displeasure.

In a video message shared on the X handle of Bihar Police, Krishnan clarified that his statement was distorted by sections of the media, leading to misunderstandings. However, he apologised if his words had hurt sentiments.

"Some parts of my statement were presented in a distorted manner, which created controversy. It was never my intention to misrepresent or insult farmers. I have deep respect for farmers, who are the food providers of our nation and have no connection with criminal activities. They are and will always remain worthy of respect," Krishnan said.

Krishnan emphasised that criminals do not have any caste, class, or profession, and his remarks should not be linked to the farming community.

"My ancestors were also farmers, and I have a deep connection and immense respect for farmers. If anyone has been hurt, I sincerely regret it and offer my apology," he added.

Krishnan had made the statement while addressing the media on the Paras Hospital murder case in Patna, where gangster Chandan Mishra was shot dead inside the hospital.

During the media interaction, he remarked that murder cases typically increase during April, May and June when farmers have less work, which was widely interpreted as linking farmers' idle periods to increased criminal activities.

The statement drew widespread criticism across the state, with several leaders terming it an insult to the farming community and demanding an apology.