Crocodile Spotted On Narhari Bridge Road In Vadodara, Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Residents of Vadodara were left shocked on Thursday night after an eight-foot-long crocodile was seen crawling across the Narhari Vishwamitri Bridge Road. The unusual sight brought traffic to a stop, as many people pulled over to watch and film the reptile on their phones.

Videos that have since gone viral show the crocodile pausing in the middle of the road before suddenly lunging towards the crowd, possibly in an attempt to scare off the group of shouting and excited onlookers. The incident occurred near the Commissioner's Bungalow, close to Narhari Hospital – an area not far from the Vishwamitri River.

Local authorities responded quickly and safely rescued the crocodile, later releasing it back into the river, according to a report by India Today. The Vishwamitri River, which flows through Vadodara, is home to nearly 300 crocodiles along its 17-kilometre stretch. Such sightings usually increase during the monsoon season, when rising water levels drive the animals into residential areas.

The event sparked a wave of reactions on social media. One user wrote,“Thank god it's rescued safely before people did something to it.” Another commented,“Roads are not safe enough for humans & now this fellow wants to go around.” A third person added,“Govt of Gujarat has established crocodile farming in Vishwamitra river ... so during monsoon when the water reaches the brim it's a normal sight.”

Although surprising, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Last year, heavy rains also caused the river to overflow, leading to similar scenes as crocodiles wandered into urban areas. As the monsoon season intensifies, these encounters are expected to become more frequent, with crocodiles moving beyond their usual habitat and into city life.