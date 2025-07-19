Felix Baumgartner, Austrian Adventurer, Dies In Paragliding Accident In Italy

International media have reported that Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian adventurer famous for his historic jump from the edge of space (stratosphere) in 2012, tragically passed away in an accident in Italy.

This 56-year-old athlete, known as“Fearless Felix,” lost control of his powered paraglider while flying near a hotel in the“Le Mimose” campground, ultimately crashing to the ground.

According to reports, Baumgartner had experienced a medical issue before the crash and had lost consciousness, which likely led to the loss of control. The incident also injured a hotel worker, who was hospitalized with minor neck injuries.

Massimiliano Chiarpella, the mayor of Porto Sant'Elpidio, confirmed the tragic news on social media, expressing the community's deep sorrow:“Our community is profoundly saddened by the loss of Felix Baumgartner, a symbol of courage and our adventurous spirit for flight.”

He also added that it is likely a sudden medical issue during flight caused this catastrophe. Just hours before the accident, Baumgartner had posted a picture on Instagram with the caption“Too much wind.”

Felix Baumgartner became a global icon in 2012 after jumping from a height of 39 kilometers (24 miles) above Earth and breaking the sound barrier. He set three world records that day, cementing his place in history as a pioneering figure in extreme sports.

The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is ongoing. Italian police are currently examining the conditions of the flight and the status of the paraglider to understand what led to the tragic event.

