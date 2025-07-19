Tazabina Village To Welcome Nearly 200 New Homes By End Of 2025
Azernews reports that Afat Telmangizi, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, said work is underway to build modern social infrastructure in Tazabina and nearby areas including Khankendi and Aghdara.
Key infrastructure projects include:
Repair and restoration of a 15.5 km, 10 kV power line, with metering now underway
Installation of an 11.4 km natural gas line and restoration of a 1.2 km existing gas line
Repair of a 300-cubic-meter water reservoir and drinking water network
Laying of a 16 km communication line providing landline, internet, and IPTV services
Asphalt paving of 3.1 km of village roads
Preparations to renovate preschool and general education buildings
Overhaul of a building designated for an outpatient center and marketplace
Creation of a one-hectare modern recreation park for residents' leisure
Tazabina village, part of Khojaly's administrative district, was occupied by Armenian forces in 1992 and liberated by Azerbaijani anti-terrorist operations in September 2023.
President Ilham Aliyev visited the village on July 18 to review progress in restoring individual homes and vital infrastructure.
