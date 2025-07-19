403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Claims U.S. Played Key Role in Ending India-Pakistan Conflict
(MENAFN) In a statement on Friday night, President Donald Trump revealed that at least five planes were downed during the recent escalation between India and Pakistan in May, asserting that the U.S. played a pivotal role in preventing further conflict between the two nuclear powers.
"Planes were being shot out of the air … I think five jets were shot down, actually," Trump said during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House.
Trump did not provide details on the identities of the planes involved.
This marks the first time a leader from a third nation has confirmed the downing of aircraft during the four-day military clash. Pakistan has claimed responsibility for shooting down six Indian planes, including three French-made Rafales, during air-to-air combat after India launched cross-border airstrikes on May 7.
India's Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan, later acknowledged that some of India’s planes were brought down, though he did not specify the exact number. "What is important (for India) is not the jet being down, but why they were down," Chauhan stated.
Trump added that the hostilities were escalating rapidly and said that U.S. intervention helped defuse the situation. “We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We're not making a trade deal if you're going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states,” he explained.
"We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious," Trump continued, reiterating claims made in the past that Washington had brokered a ceasefire between the two South Asian countries. However, India maintains that there was no U.S. mediation in the matter.
The clashes were ignited by an April 22 attack on a tourist resort in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir, which New Delhi attributed to Islamabad. Pakistan denied involvement and called for an impartial investigation.
Following a series of retaliatory strikes between India and Pakistan, Trump announced the ceasefire on May 10.
"Planes were being shot out of the air … I think five jets were shot down, actually," Trump said during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House.
Trump did not provide details on the identities of the planes involved.
This marks the first time a leader from a third nation has confirmed the downing of aircraft during the four-day military clash. Pakistan has claimed responsibility for shooting down six Indian planes, including three French-made Rafales, during air-to-air combat after India launched cross-border airstrikes on May 7.
India's Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan, later acknowledged that some of India’s planes were brought down, though he did not specify the exact number. "What is important (for India) is not the jet being down, but why they were down," Chauhan stated.
Trump added that the hostilities were escalating rapidly and said that U.S. intervention helped defuse the situation. “We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We're not making a trade deal if you're going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states,” he explained.
"We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious," Trump continued, reiterating claims made in the past that Washington had brokered a ceasefire between the two South Asian countries. However, India maintains that there was no U.S. mediation in the matter.
The clashes were ignited by an April 22 attack on a tourist resort in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir, which New Delhi attributed to Islamabad. Pakistan denied involvement and called for an impartial investigation.
Following a series of retaliatory strikes between India and Pakistan, Trump announced the ceasefire on May 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment