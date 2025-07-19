HM Amit Shah Is A Model Of Health And Wellness: Baba Ramdev

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his visit to Uttarakhand, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 1271 crore at the 'Uttarakhand Investment Summit - 2025' held in Rudrapur on Saturday.

The event brought together industrialists, entrepreneurs, and educationists from across the country, reinforcing the state's vision for rapid economic growth and investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah highlighted the Centre's commitment to developing Uttarakhand as a major hub for tourism, infrastructure, and green energy.

"Our aim is to make Uttarakhand not only a Devbhoomi but also a Vikasbhoomi," Shah said, while emphasising ease of doing business and policy reforms.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who shared the stage with Shah, praised the Home Minister for his remarkable transformation.“Amit Shah has lost 40 kgs. He is not just a political model, but a model of health and wellness too,” Ramdev said.

He also stressed the need for Indianising the education system.“Our future generations should be born with the values of our rishi-munis. Indian knowledge systems are being revived under your leadership, whether in education, healthcare, or governance,” he said, referring to the progress in Bharatiya Shiksha Board and national initiatives.

Dr. Sunil Rai, President of the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), also compared Shah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.“If Sardar Patel was the original 'Lauh Purush' (Iron Man), Amit Shah is his second incarnation – a true iron man of modern India,” Rai remarked. Interestingly, he also mentioned research claiming that Amit Shah travels nearly 3.5 lakh kilometres annually - around 500 km daily.

“Surprisingly, the Guinness World Records has not yet recognised this feat,” Rai quipped. The summit marked a significant push towards making Uttarakhand an investment-friendly destination under Shah's guidance and support from the central government.